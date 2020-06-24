CLOSE
Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot

Posted June 24, 2020

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty


We’ve been spending a lot of time with The Wilsons since quarantine… virtually that is. They’ve given us a glimpse into their family dynamic and we can’t get enough. And with Ciara pregnant with baby number three, we’re obsessing over every photo we get of the cool mom.

The Level Up singer blessed our timelines with a new set of baby bump photos while bathing in the sun. Like most women who are approaching the end of their pregnancy, Ci Ci’s developed some stretch marks around the lower section of her belly. But doesn’t that make it all the more beautiful?!

Check out more pics of Ci Ci slaying pregnancy in a bikini, below:

1. Earth Mama

Ciara is one with the earth in this sunny photo.

2. Bikini Baby Bump

Ci Ci is looking hot in this fringe bikini. 

3. Blonde Baddie

View this post on Instagram

Selfie Timer Shoot Kinda Day 🥰

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara is giving us blonde baby bump realness.

4. Blonde Baddie

With Russell Wilson snapping her photo, Ci Ci is serving blonde baddie. 

5. Bikini Bump

View this post on Instagram

The Bump is Bumpin 🥰

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ci Ci rocks a cowboy hat in this bikini clad pic.

6. All White Queen

View this post on Instagram

#Friday 📷 @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara’s worn a bikini most of her pregnancy and looks amazing in it.

Close