Chris Brown
Entertainment News

Welcome To 31! Chris Brown Then And Now [PHOTOS]

Posted May 5, 2020

Chris Brown has grown up in the public eye since the start of his career at a young age and today he turns 31 years old. He celebrated with his daughter Royalty and a cake with family portraits.

 

To honor the quarantined style birthday, the singer dropped a collab mixtape with rapper Young Thug.  From his Michael Jackson impersonations to watching him act on the big screens, CB has had a long career to celebrate over the years!

 

Welcome To 31! Chris Brown Then And Now [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

NATIVE MOMMA’s BOY

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Born READY

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Happy 4th ❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Smile

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

@leilaandstitch vans 🔥

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

