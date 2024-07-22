Celebs, Political Figures and More Take To Social Media to Remember Sheila Jackson Lee

The Congresswoman’s cause of death was not disclosed but it would appear that the cancer that invaded her body was particularly fast-moving and virulent. Even still, it was a shock to those who knew and loved her. She had,

after all, battled, and overcome, breast cancer a little more than 10 years ago. It deepened her commitment to cancer research, a cause she was likely not as well known for, but perhaps should have been. When Jackson Lee fought for a cause, she did so fearlessly and indefatigably, most recently going to battle against those who sought to repeal the Affordable Care Act.