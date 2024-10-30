Celebrity Gallery: Ciara Kicks Off Halloween Paying Homage To Fashion Icon Naomi Campbell

Halloween may be just around the corner, but celebrity looks are already pouring in. With the holiday falling midweek this year, stars like Ciara, Chloe Bailey, and Celebrities love to dress up for Halloween – and we love to see their fits. The early influx of costumes is no surprise, though. Hollywood’s costume play has always been iconic. Social media has added to this excitement with the ability to turn one cool costume into a viral culture-defining moment. RELATED: Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Heidi Klum’s famous Halloween Bash in 2018 dressed as Dionne from Clueless. With a plaid mini skirt suit, an exaggerated black-and-white hat, and that perfect bold red lip, Lupita nailed every detail of the iconic 90s character. (It is important to note, Lupita wore this fit at the height of her Ciara, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and more are bringing their A-game to Halloween 2024. Now that the fantastical holiday is approaching, we have even more looks to love, get inspired by, and obsess over. So, let’s dive into the 2024 celebrity costumes that are already such a vibe. may be just around the corner, but celebrity looks are already pouring in. With the holiday falling midweek this year, stars likeand Keke Palmer are taking full advantage of multiple days to flex their creative costumes, and we are loving every second of it.The early influx of costumes is no surprise, though. Hollywood’s costume play has always been iconic. Social media has added to this excitement with the ability to turn one cool costume into a viral culture-defining moment. RELATED: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023 Remember when Beyoncé transformed into Toni “Phoni” Braxton? She paid homage to the R&B legend with a spot-on recreation of a Toni Braxton album cover, complete with Toni’s signature pixie cut and sexy tank top. The Bey Hive Queen’s take was everything – even Toni herself noticed. Lupita Nyong’o also served us Halloween goals when she showed up tofamous Halloween Bash in 2018 dressed asfrom Clueless. With a plaid mini skirt suit, an exaggerated black-and-white hat, and that perfect bold red lip, Lupita nailed every detail of the iconic 90s character. (It is important to note, Lupita wore this fit at the height of her Black Panther popularity, showing her range and versatility as a creator). Megan Thee Stallion is another Halloween Queen who keeps us on our toes yearly with her fierce fits. Besides being the ultimate sexy pumpkin, the Hot Girl Coach hosts an annual Halloween bash. Guests wait in suspense for her next look. She’s known to bring both the glam and the fright, and we’re here for it.See Meg’s 2023 Tim Burton theme.Now that the fantastical holiday is approaching, we have even more looks to love, get inspired by, and obsess over. So, let’s dive into the 2024 celebrity costumes that are already such a vibe.

1. Ciara Honors Naomi Campbell's Iconic Runway Look Ciara took Halloween couture to a whole new level this year, paying homage to the legendary Naomi Campbell. She is a true fashion girl’s fashion girl! On October 29, Ciara lit up our feeds in a black, sheer lace bodysuit, black beret, and sleek, Naomi-esque hair. Inspired by Naomi’s unforgettable 1991 Azzedine Alaïa runway look, Ciara’s costume gave us a full runway fantasy, complete with her own fierce catwalk.

2. Chloe Bailey Channels Jessica Rabbit's Bold Glam Known for her daring style, Chloe Bailey didn’t hold back with her Jessica Rabbit-inspired costume. Yes, Sis: Serve Us! This week, she stunned in a red, heart-neckline gown and purple gloves that screamed Jessica Rabbit’s sultry vibe. And her hips, curves, and body was on full display! Forever the hair chameleon, Chloe’s red waves perfectly captured the iconic cartoon character.

3. Lizzo Hops Into Halloween As A Bunny Baddie Lizzo is making statements this Halloween, dropping fits that not only flaunt her curves, but her confidence and style as well. After clapping back at haters over the weekend, she returns with a bold AF bunny costume. Lizzo’s playful take, complete with a tiny outfit, blue hairm and exaggerated curves, is a viral moment.

4. Keke Palmer Goes Retro With Milli Vanilli Tribute Keke Palmer went full 80s with her Halloween costume this year. She teamed up with her bestie Loreal Palmer to channel the pop duo Milli Vanilli. Rocking nostalgic 80s outfits, big locs, and dramatic makeup, the two friends transported us back in time.