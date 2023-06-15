The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

An autopsy has determined the cause of death for Memphis rapper Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell.

Accidental overdose proved to be fatal for the 43-year-old member of Three 6 Mafia. She had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in her system when she died.

This story was initially reported by Action News 5.

From Action News 5:

Known as ‘The Queen of Memphis,’ Gangsta Boo paved the way for female rappers worldwide.

She was the first female member of the Oscar-winning rap group, Three 6 Mafia, and is credited for making the way for Chastity “La Chat” Daniels to become the second female in the group.

To read the entire Action News 5 report, [click here].

Mitchell was found deceased in her home on New Year’s Day.

Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo was originally published on wzakcleveland.com