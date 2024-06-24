Listen Live
Pop Culture

CASSIUS Gems: Solange’s Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

The Lena Horne Prize For Artists Creating Social Impact

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty


Today we celebrate a member of one of music’s most talented families.

The Carter-Knowles clan is known to pump-out hits, and you can’t forget Solange in that list too. The 36-year-old has created a lane of her own with albums like her debut Solo Star in 2002 and the follow-up Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams. 

Though she always had a recognizable talent and voice, mainstream music didn’t show her the proper respect until her 2016 hit A Seat At The Table. The album reached number one on the BillBoard 200 album, and the neo-soul/funk tracks became a soundtrack for empowerment, struggle, and rising above it all.

“I think that honestly, while writing the record, I was writing for myself, to be honest. I was writing for my family and my friends. I was wanting to be the voice of my group text chat. I was wanting to be the voice of my grandparents,” Solange told NPR. “I was wanting to be the voice of my son, my niece. So I think that’s really the audience that I was writing from the perspective of.”

On top of the breathtaking music, Solange has always been one of the most gorgeous women in R&B. So in honor of Solange’s 38th birthday, check out some of her best Instagram moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: Solange’s Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Deep In Thought

2.

3. Keep it simple

4. Stay Ready

5.

6. Vintage Vibes

7. Views

8. Selfie game

9.

10. Pre glam

11. Classic

12. Throwback

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards 55 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Local

Three Texas Artists Make XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

Bar 5015
Contests

Win a Bar 5015 VIP Experience with Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close