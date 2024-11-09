Tony Todd Passes Away At 69, X Remembers The Actor
‘Candyman’ Actor Tony Todd Passes Away At 69, X Fondly Remembers The Horror Film Legend
Deadline was the first to report Todd’s tragic passing. His long career spanned the 1980s, and he had numerous acting credits. He appeared in films like Platoon, Night of the Living Dead, the Final Destination franchise, and television series like Star Trek: The Next Generation, where he played Worf’s brother’s lost brother, Kurn. He also appeared in other Star Trek TV franchises, such as Deep Space Nine and Voyager. Todd is a legend in the horror world thanks to his role as Candyman, the killer who appears when you say his name three times while standing in front of a mirror. His portrayal as the ghost of Daniel Robitaille, an African American born in the 1800s and son of a slave who went on to become a renowned painter, later became the victim of an enraged lynch mob sent by the father of a white woman whom he had a romantic relationship with, earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award at the New York City Horror Film Festival. He would revive the role in 2021’s Candyman sequel, directed by Nia DaCosta, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Colman Domingo.Tony Todd, the actor best known for his role as Candyman in the horror/slasher film franchise, has passed away. He was only 69.
Tony Todd Also Had A Huge Presence In The Gaming WorldThe big and small screen was not the only place Todd made a living. He was beloved in the video game realm, lending his voice most recently in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as the voice of Venom and is in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game. Insomniac Games, the studio behind PlayStation’s Spider-Man games, shared a statement about Todd’s passing: “Insomniac Games is heartbroken by the passing of our friend Tony Todd.” The statement continues, “He brought so much joy to our studio during the production of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and to many fans around the world with his inimitable voice and presence. We are Venom…forever.” Fans will miss Tony Todd, but his presence will live forever through his many contributions across film, television, and video games. You can see more reactions to his passing in the gallery below.
