Candace Owens Leaves The Daily Wire Following Clash With Ben Shapiro, X Users Spot The Rebrand Jig

Candace Owen’s relationship with The Daily Wire is over, and now X users are connecting the dots and feel she is using Black Press to get back in our good graces.

Per the Daily Mail, edgeless conservative Candace Owens and The Daily Wire are done. Per the website’s reporting, her exit comes after clashing with the company’s co-founder, Ben Shapiro, over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Co-founder and CEO Jeremy Boreing announced the split with Owens in a post on X, formerly Twitter, simply writing, “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.”

Owens confirmed her exit by responding, “The rumors are true— I am finally free,” in a post on her X account that also hilariously points her followers to a webpage to “support her work” or “give her a gift.”

The grift never ends with these people.

X Users See The Jig With Candace Owens

Anyway, the news of Owen’s exit from The Daily Wire, which was the home of her now-defunct talk show Candace, Owens has been making her rounds on more traditional Black outlets in what many have been calling a “rebrand.”

Owens has sat down with Joe Budden for a one-on-one interview, much to the chagrin of social media who feel people like Budden lack the skills to sit across from a person like Candace Owens, who has the propensity to push narratives that require pushback and extreme amounts of fact-checking.

Just recently, The Breakfast Club, for whatever reason, brought Owens on their show to spew her nonsense, and yes, like Budden, many feel the Power 105.1 morning show crew lacks the interviewing skills to handle her.

Also, now there are many clips of Owens landing on timelines where people agree with her outrageous talking points.

We here at HipHopWired are not buying what Candace Owens is selling.

In the gallery below, you can see more reactions to Candace Owens trying to rebrand herself.

