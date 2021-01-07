bow wow
Social Media Clowns Bow Wow After He Shared A Video of Himself Stunting On A Tiny Boat

Posted January 7, 2021

Twitter Is Clowning Bow Wow & His Tiny Boat

New year, more Bow Wow jokes.

Shad Moss’s rap moniker is currently trending on Twitter after a video of himself on a small ass boat stunting alongside his homie, and plenty of eye candy hit timelines. Oh, and let’s not forget, he is doing this in the middle of a pandemic by the way. 

In the video initially shared by the artist formally known as Lil Bow Wow, the rapper wrote in the caption for the Instagram post, “How can i not smile everyday!”

The Shaderoom got their hand on the clip and shared it with the caption, “Meanwhile, Bow’s living his best life.”

Ummmmm okay.

Twitter immediately began to fry “retired” rapper, specifically for his toy boat and choice of women filling up the pint-sized “yacht.” Bullying eventually worked, and Bow Wow brought back the #BowWowChallenge and shared another video of himself partying on a bigger boat with the same women with the caption “I thought i was Will Smith for a second.”

A Twitter user wrote, “Bow wow had these females on a titanic life boat,” another user replied to that tweet by sharing a photoshopped photo of Bow Wow and his friends in a blowup pool float that looks like a pirate ship.

The internet can be a ruthless place. Bow Wow is just out here trying to live life and spend his stimulus money in peace. We hope each and everyone got tested for COVID-19.

You can peep the rest of the hilarious reactions in the gallery below.

Social Media Clowns Bow Wow After He Shared A Video of Himself Stunting On A Tiny Boat  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

