97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

I was honored to host this year’s. Black women from across the entertainment, fashion, and beauty industries descended upon the Upper Westside where four remarkable Black women were honored for their contributions to the culture.(Sr. Partner & CEO of Dedica Group),(Senior Shopping Writer at Vogue),(Co-President at RocNation), and(Farmacy for Life) were celebrated among their peers during a night of Black excellence.

Upon entering the swanky W83, guests stopped to pose on the pink carpet while enjoying signature Pynk cocktails infused with Appleton Estate rum. Following cocktail hour, guests made their way to the 5th floor where breathtaking floral decor stole their breaths upon entering. White tables were adorned with tall floral fixtures, candles, and personalized plate settings. DJ Nyla passed the vibe check spinning on the ones and twos in a satin red gown and statement gold choker.

“The PYNK Gala was created as a tribute to Black women who are innovating across various industries. Although PYNK Mag is a small, independent brand, it’s vital that we play our part in highlighting how truly remarkable Black women are,” explained Pynk Magazine founder Mecca Moore-Henson. “These women have consistently set an example and raised the bar in their respective fields, always willing to extend a helping hand to other Black women. They are all truly, Pretty, Powerful, and Provocative. I am truly humbled that they were all willing to accept our award.”

Guests were given the tough choice between Chef Omar’s popular salmon or cornish hen dishes. The award ceremony began after dinner with Alex Bennett Parker up first to accept her award followed by Najah A. Rahmaan-Oneale, Adjua Styles, and Shari Bryant.

Keep scrolling to see the beautiful Black women who served on the pink carpet at the Pynk Gala.

Black Women Showed Out At The Pynk Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com