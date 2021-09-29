bill cosby , R. Kelly
Bill Cosby Says R. Kelly Got “Railroaded” In Sex Crimes Trial

The Box Houston Featured Video
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Court for sentencing in Rockville

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

R. Kelly probably needs any positive endorsement he can get after being found guilty of racketeering in his federal sex crimes trial, but maybe not from someone else with an allegedly checkered past. Bill Cosby has chimed in on Kelly’s explosive case by saying the Chicago native was “railroaded” in his case and Twitter has some thoughts.

TMZ caught up with Cosby’s representative Andrew Wyatt in Beverly Hills and obtained a statement on the comedian’s behalf regarding Kelly’s case. By way of Wyatt, Cosby says that the justice system “railroaded” Kelly and that Cosby’s and Kelly’s legal troubles were sparked because of them being successful Black men.

Wyatt also made mention of the fact that Kelly was denied bond but that Harvey Weinstein, also accused of heinous sex crimes, was able to avoid jail time. Wyatt then took a swipe at Gloria Allred, calling her legal maneuvers “racist” without a flinch.

The reactions to Bill Cosby’s statements by way of Andrew Wyatt have stirred up comments from many. We’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: WENN

Bill Cosby Says R. Kelly Got "Railroaded" In Sex Crimes Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

