CLOSE
Beyonce , black is king
HomeEntertainment News

Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ On Disney+

Posted 16 hours ago

Beyoncé Black Is King

Source: Disney+ / Disney+


Clearly, Beyoncé has been keeping busy. Queen Bey will be releasing a new visual album called Black Is King on Disney+.

Inspired by The Lion King, the visual will hit Disney’s streaming service on July 31. Bey voiced Nala on The Lion King remake.

The one-minute longer teaser trailer hit the Internets on Saturday night (June 27) via Beyoncé’s website. The project is reportedly written, directed and executive produced by Bey and is set to the music from The Lion King: The Gift which dropped a year ago in unison with the aforementioned film. The album featured a who’s who of American (Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and more) and African (Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and more) artists.

“‘Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” said Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment in a statement. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

Recently, Bey dropped a new song called “Black Parade,” which now seems likely to fit somewhere in this new development. The visuals in the teaser look stunning, and are unapologetically Black. We’re sold.

So is Twitter as you’ll see by the reactions we’ve compiled. Watch the trailer for Black Is King below. Disney+ downloads going up.

Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ On Disney+  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11. Can’t please everybody…

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
16 itemsBET Awards 2020
See The BET Awards 2020 Performances [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
06.28.20
15 items
Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’…
 16 hours ago
06.28.20
The Roots Link With Michelle Obama’s Nonprofit Organization…
 1 day ago
06.27.20
McDonald’s Launches $500,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund
 2 days ago
06.26.20
James Harden And Lil Baby Spotted Whipping A…
 2 days ago
06.26.20
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Eazy-E’s Daughters Fight On Instagram Over Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Mo’Nique’s ‘Crazy In Love’ Intro Is The Best…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Kanye West Partners Yeezy With The Gap, Teases…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
17 items
St. Louis Rapper Huey, Known For “Pop, Lock…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Lil Duval Sued By His Baby Mama For…
 4 days ago
06.25.20
3 North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Remarks…
 4 days ago
06.25.20
Eminem Apologizes To Revolt TV, Admits He Was…
 4 days ago
06.25.20
10 items
Happy Birthday La La! A Look At Her…
 4 days ago
06.25.20
5 Changes To Expect When You Visit The…
 4 days ago
06.25.20
Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her…
 4 days ago
06.24.20
Photos
Close