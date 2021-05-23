The Top 13 Best & Worst Looks From The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards went on despite the pandemic with a small group of celebrities in attendance but a fairly large crowd of masked fans outside. But one thing that remained the same as years past is the extravagant celebrity fashion on the red carpet!

From the 2021 Billboard Music Award host Nick Jonas, to P!nk (who has been named the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Icon), and performers The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, SZA all hit the red carpet wearing Prada, Dolce & Gabanna, Valentino, Fendi, Balmain and more.

Check out the top 13 best and ugly looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet arrivals below.