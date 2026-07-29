Be Fit and Fine: Healthy Recipe

Hey hey I know you’re not letting yourself go right? Mhmmm…

The summer is over and the holidays where we like to go ham on eating whatever are approaching but you’ve got to maintain your health all year round. If you didn’t already know this month is not only Breast Cancer Awareness month it is also Vegetarian Awareness month.

It makes sense that these two critical issues would be incorporated in the same month. Diet and exercise are also factors in preventing, fighting and reversing disease.