Azealia Banks
HomeEntertainment News

Azealia Banks Dug Up Her Dead Cat And…Twitter Has All The Questions

Posted January 12, 2021

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Glastonbury Festival 2013 - Day 3

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty


Azealia Banks continues to astound, for all the wrong reason. The rapper, known more for her online shenanigans than for her actually pretty good music, reportedly dug up her dead cat and proceeded to cook it and make soup, allegedly.

https://twitter.com/cloudeeuhh/status/1348974299084972033

Yes, she documented her macabre actions on social media. No, we have no idea who to call to have someone take her phone or to cut off her wi-fi. But we really, really hope this was an elaborate troll. We’re aware of her documented mental health issues, but son…

You can bet the ASPCA may be paying her a visit. Some theories as to why she proceeded with the horror movie-worthy antics is that she is putting a hex on her alleged nemesis Doja Cat. But really, this is some foul ish we’re rather not dig too deep into, if we’re going keep it a bean.

Regardless, Twitter is having a field day with the memes and the typical slander that manifests when Azealia Banks does anything off-color, which is often. See for yourself in the gallery.

Azealia Banks Dug Up Her Dead Cat And…Twitter Has All The Questions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Soulja Boy’s Former Assistant Accuses Him Of Sexual…
 13 hours ago
01.23.21
Actress GG Townson On Transforming Into Salt-N-Pepa, 90s…
 15 hours ago
01.22.21
Regina King Will Make Her ‘Saturday Night Live’…
 18 hours ago
01.22.21
YFN Lucci Requests Bond In Murder Trial To…
 19 hours ago
01.22.21
Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating…
 22 hours ago
01.22.21
15 items
R. Kelly Dragged By Prison Jumpsuit After His…
 22 hours ago
01.22.21
12 items
Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Finally Got Their Battle,…
 1 day ago
01.22.21
20 items
Colorstruck Calamity: DaniLeigh Drops “Yellow Bone” Track, Black…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
No, Tory Lanez’ Felony Assault Charges Didn’t Get…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her 30-Day Body Transformation
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Wild Thoughts: Fat Joe Partners With DJ Khaled…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
15 items
Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is…
 3 days ago
01.21.21
Rare Air Jordan 1’s Got Shine During The…
 3 days ago
01.21.21
Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Inauguration Performance of “Wake Up…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close