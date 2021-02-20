anthony edwards , Dunks , NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Breaks Social Media With Disrespectful Dunk of The Year [VIDEO]

Posted February 20, 2021

Anthony Edwards Broke The Internet With Devastating Dunk On Yuta Watanabe

Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty


In case you missed it, Minnesota Timberwolves’ exciting rookie shooting guard Anthony Edwards caught a body last night. 

Anthony Edwards may not end up winning the Rookie of The Year when it’s all said and done, but he may have definitely secured the title of dunk of the year. Friday night (Feb.19), Edwards pulled off of one of the most insane posterizing dunks we have seen in a while against the Toronto Raptors and literally broke the internet with it.

Raptors’ Yuta Watanabe is probably wishing he made a business decision last night by letting Edwards get the rim rocker. Instead, he will now forever be known as the victim in the Edwards physics bending dunk. The homicide by dunk took place with just 19 seconds left in the third quarter. Edwards caught the ball on the left baseline and didn’t let DeAndre’ Bembry’s attempt at intercepting the pass stop his momentum as he elevated and subsequently took Watanbe’s soul. Immediately he was given the DUNK OF THE YEAR crown.

The still photo of the dunk accurately captures when Watanabe’s soul left his body is even more telling.

There is even a frame-by-frame breakdown of the vicious dunk.

Here is one more breathtaking view of Edwards catching a body.

Edwards’s dunk caught LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s attention, with each of them sharing the moment in their Instagram Stories. During a recent NBA on TNT telecast, Wade had nothing but high praise for the first-year NBA pro saying “he has all the tools” and could be a better player than him.

Clearly!

Of course, on Twitter, the reactions to the dunk were coming left and right and are still pouring in as people are still reliving the moment.

LOL.

You can peep more reactions to Anthony Edwards’s baptism of Yuta Watanabe below.

1.

Literally. 

2.

Yeah, we don’t think anyone will be able to top this dunk. 

3.

Just nasty. Imagine if there was a crowd in the arena. 

4.

LMAO.

5.

This is an accurate comparison. 

6.

That man had a family. Anthony Edwards didn’t have to do him like that.

7.

DEAD.

8.

DECEASED!

9.

Nah, they will definitely be bowing to him becuase of that dunk. 

10.

There is always one hater.

11.

12.

Kevin Hart with the perfect breakdown. 

13.

Keyword, HAD. 

