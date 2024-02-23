Listen Live
African American Athletes That Pushed The Envelope Through The Years

Published on February 23, 2024

Golf - The Open Championship 2009 - Round One - Turnberry Golf Club

Source: Lynne Cameron – PA Images / Getty

Many black athletes that were firsts have become trailblazers in the world of sports through their incredible talent, perseverance, and the breaking of racial barriers.

While overcoming discrimination and adversity, black athletes have achieved remarkable success in various sports.

They have inspired generations by paving the way for diversity and inclusion in athletics.

From Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in baseball to the dominance of athletes like Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams, and Michael Jordan there is no undermind that they belong.

Their achievements have left a lasting impact on the world of athletics, challenging systemic inequalities and advocating for equality both on and off the field.

These trailblazing athletes below have not only transformed their respective sports but have also contributed to the broader narrative of Black excellence and resilience in the face of adversity.

Share with us what other african american athletes who were firsts that helped push the envelope through the years in the comments.

1. Jackie Robinson – First Black MLB Player In Modern Era

Jackie Robinson - First Black MLB Player In Modern Era Source:Getty

2. Serena Williams – First Black Woman To Win Grand Slam Title In Open Era

Serena Williams - First Black Woman To Win Grand Slam Title In Open Era Source:Getty

3. Tiger Woods – First Black Golf Major Champion

Tiger Woods - First Black Golf Major Champion Source:Getty

4. Mo’Ne Davis – First Black Girl To Play In Little League World Series

Mo'Ne Davis - First Black Girl To Play In Little League World Series Source:Getty

5. Venus Williams – First Black Woman Ranked No. 1 In Open Era

Venus Williams - First Black Woman Ranked No. 1 In Open Era Source:Getty

6. Bill Russell – First Black Head Coach In Professional U.S. Sports

Bill Russell - First Black Head Coach In Professional U.S. Sports Source:Getty

7. Lewis Hamilton – First Black Formula One Racer

Lewis Hamilton - First Black Formula One Racer Source:Getty

8. Earl Lloyd – First Black Player To Play In NBA

Earl Lloyd - First Black Player To Play In NBA Source:Getty

9. Kenny Washington – First Black Player To Play In NFL

Kenny Washington - First Black Player To Play In NFL Source:n/a
