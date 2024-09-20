8 Times Sanaa Lathan Proved That Age Is Nothing But A Number
7 Times Sanaa Lathan Proved That Age Is Nothing But A Number
Sanaa Lathan has been that girl since the 2000s.Starring alongside Omar Epps, she played a passionate basketball player who fell in love with her high school friend through their shared love of sports. This film became an instant cultural classic and has stayed in heavy rotation ever since. Sanaa’s portrayal of a Black woman balancing career, family, and romance cemented her as a household name. She kept the momentum going with Brown Sugar (2002), again showing her ability to connect with audiences. By 2007, she turned heads as the leading lady in Something New, a film exploring modern-day interracial relationships in America. Her role spurred several social conversations and countless group chats on WhatsApp. RELATED: Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning The Virgo queen has also found major success on TV and streaming. One of Sanaa’s most memorable TV roles has to be in The Best Man series. She was part of the original film The Best Man (1999), reprised her role as Robin in The Best Man Holiday (2013), and returned once more in The Best Man: The Final Chapters (2022). Fans adored watching her character evolve. On top of her acting skills, Sanaa’s fashion and natural beauty have always been on point. She serves chic everyday looks and sophisticated gowns on red carpets and at events. Her style is timeless and elevated, allowing her natural presence to shine.
Sanaa Lathan – and her mother – have the secrets to the fountain of youth.RELATED: 5 Reasons Why Sanaa Lathan Is The Ambassador For Ageless Beauty And let’s not forget, she is the ultimate queen of glowing melanin and flawless skin. Fans have been calling for a natural skincare and makeup line from the actress for years. Yes, her skin has been that perfect for decades. As recently as this week, Sanaa and her mother took to Instagram to share some of their beauty secrets, and we’re still taking notes.
Sanaa’s Unforgettable Looks On InstagramSanaa’s ability to shine in film and TV, all while looking effortlessly stylish as the cute brown girl next door, has given the 53-year-old undeniable lasting power. We stan Sanaa Lathan, and in honor of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable looks on Instagram! RELATED: Black Don’t Crack: These Photos Of Sanaa Lathan Prove That She’s Aging Like Fine Wine On Her 53rd Birthday
1. Jewel-Toned Perfection
Sanaa is stunning in this turquoise gown. We love the fit of the dress, its color, and the dramatic sleeves and ruching. Sanaa paired this bold look with a short pixie hairstyle that is everything.
2. Cream Couture
Sanaa gives us very demure and very mindful in this cream look. Perfect for brunch or the office, Sanaa’s fit screams luxury. The dress’ tassled belt is a moment.
3. Pink, Flowy, & Ethereal
Sanaa and Oscar de La Renta are a match made in fashion heaven. Get into this pink flowy look that oozes ethereal goddess vibes.
4. Power Suiting At Its Best
Sanaa knows how to rock a suit – and this is a perfect example. The brown suit hugs her in all her the right places while showing expert tailoring and style.
5. Natural Curves Are Winning
Sanaa nearly shut down the internet with this vacation post. Her natural curves take center stage in this simple bathing suit picture and we are here for it.
6. Sheer + Polkadot Perfection
We can’t get enough of Sanaa’s take on the little black dress with this black monochromatic moment. The star of her outfit is her asymmetric sheer polka bottom that oozed trend and fashion.
7. Pretty in Pink
Sanaa loves a good pink outfit and this Instagram slay shows us why. The hot pink color is the perfect hue for the actress, making her melanin pop.
