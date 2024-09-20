7 Times Sanaa Lathan Proved That Age Is Nothing But A Number

1. Jewel-Toned Perfection Sanaa is stunning in this turquoise gown. We love the fit of the dress, its color, and the dramatic sleeves and ruching. Sanaa paired this bold look with a short pixie hairstyle that is everything.

2. Cream Couture Sanaa gives us very demure and very mindful in this cream look. Perfect for brunch or the office, Sanaa’s fit screams luxury. The dress’ tassled belt is a moment.

3. Pink, Flowy, & Ethereal Sanaa and Oscar de La Renta are a match made in fashion heaven. Get into this pink flowy look that oozes ethereal goddess vibes.

4. Power Suiting At Its Best Sanaa knows how to rock a suit – and this is a perfect example. The brown suit hugs her in all her the right places while showing expert tailoring and style.

5. Natural Curves Are Winning Sanaa nearly shut down the internet with this vacation post. Her natural curves take center stage in this simple bathing suit picture and we are here for it.

6. Sheer + Polkadot Perfection We can’t get enough of Sanaa’s take on the little black dress with this black monochromatic moment. The star of her outfit is her asymmetric sheer polka bottom that oozed trend and fashion.