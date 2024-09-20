Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

8 Times Sanaa Lathan Proved That Age Is Nothing But A Number

7 Times Sanaa Lathan Proved That Age Is Nothing But A Number

Published on September 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

sanaa lathan birthday mother article 2024 Essence Festival Of Culture

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The queen of aging like fine wine, drinking water, and minding her business while proving that age is nothing but a number is back at it again. Taking notes from her mother, Eleanor McCoy, Sanaa Lathan is out and about, celebrating her 53rd birthday. And the girlies can’t get enough!
Sanaa has been stunning fans for decades, becoming a Hollywood favorite thanks to her beauty, style, and undeniable talent. While she starred in several films before her major breakout, many fans would say Love & Basketball (2000) was the moment that put her on the map.

Sanaa Lathan has been that girl since the 2000s.

Starring alongside Omar Epps, she played a passionate basketball player who fell in love with her high school friend through their shared love of sports. This film became an instant cultural classic and has stayed in heavy rotation ever since. Sanaa’s portrayal of a Black woman balancing career, family, and romance cemented her as a household name.
sanaa lathan mother birthday article Poster For 'Love And Basketball'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

She kept the momentum going with Brown Sugar (2002), again showing her ability to connect with audiences. By 2007, she turned heads as the leading lady in Something New, a film exploring modern-day interracial relationships in America. Her role spurred several social conversations and countless group chats on WhatsApp. RELATED: Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning The Virgo queen has also found major success on TV and streaming. One of Sanaa’s most memorable TV roles has to be in The Best Man series. She was part of the original film The Best Man (1999), reprised her role as Robin in The Best Man Holiday (2013), and returned once more in The Best Man: The Final Chapters (2022). Fans adored watching her character evolve. On top of her acting skills, Sanaa’s fashion and natural beauty have always been on point. She serves chic everyday looks and sophisticated gowns on red carpets and at events. Her style is timeless and elevated, allowing her natural presence to shine.

Sanaa Lathan – and her mother – have the secrets to the fountain of youth.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Why Sanaa Lathan Is The Ambassador For Ageless Beauty And let’s not forget, she is the ultimate queen of glowing melanin and flawless skin. Fans have been calling for a natural skincare and makeup line from the actress for years. Yes, her skin has been that perfect for decades. As recently as this week, Sanaa and her mother took to Instagram to share some of their beauty secrets, and we’re still taking notes.

Sanaa’s Unforgettable Looks On Instagram

Sanaa’s ability to shine in film and TV, all while looking effortlessly stylish as the cute brown girl next door, has given the 53-year-old undeniable lasting power. We stan Sanaa Lathan, and in honor of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable looks on Instagram! RELATED: Black Don’t Crack: These Photos Of Sanaa Lathan Prove That She’s Aging Like Fine Wine On Her 53rd Birthday

1. Jewel-Toned Perfection

Sanaa is stunning in this turquoise gown. We love the fit of the dress, its color, and the dramatic sleeves and ruching. Sanaa paired this bold look with a short pixie hairstyle that is everything.

2. Cream Couture

Sanaa gives us very demure and very mindful in this cream look. Perfect for brunch or the office, Sanaa’s fit screams luxury. The dress’ tassled belt is a moment.

3. Pink, Flowy, & Ethereal

Sanaa and Oscar de La Renta are a match made in fashion heaven. Get into this pink flowy look that oozes ethereal goddess vibes.

4. Power Suiting At Its Best

Sanaa knows how to rock a suit – and this is a perfect example. The brown suit hugs her in all her the right places while showing expert tailoring and style.

5. Natural Curves Are Winning

Sanaa nearly shut down the internet with this vacation post. Her natural curves take center stage in this simple bathing suit picture and we are here for it.

6. Sheer + Polkadot Perfection

We can’t get enough of Sanaa’s take on the little black dress with this black monochromatic moment. The star of her outfit is her asymmetric sheer polka bottom that oozed trend and fashion.

7. Pretty in Pink

Sanaa loves a good pink outfit and this Instagram slay shows us why. The hot pink color is the perfect hue for the actress, making her melanin pop.

7 Times Sanaa Lathan Proved That Age Is Nothing But A Number was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close