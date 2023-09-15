7 Storm Reid Style Moments We Love

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Storm Reid has evolved into a red carpet darling with a youthful glow that shows through her fun and flirty style. Since charming fans with her breakout role in Ava Duvernay’s A Wrinkle In Time, Reid has become a fixture in the Hollywood scene. The 20-year-old actress stars in The Nun II, a supernatural horror flick and spin-off from the spooky 2013 thriller The Conjuring. Reid plays a young nun, Deborah, sent to a convent by her father after the tragic death of her mother.

You’re on the edge of your seat,” Reid explains, in a film featurette, about the scares in The Nun II. “Deborah has to step outside of herself and put her fear on the back burner.”

Storm Reid Style

Reid has given us memorable roles, like her emotional portrayal of Gia — the younger sister of Rue (played by Zendaya) — on Euphoria. But one of her greatest roles is her style. The actress, who quotes Beyonce, Zendaya, and Rihanna as style icons, opened up about her red carpet-mantra.

“It’s always about comfort, but still being fashionable. Fabrics or sequins can be itchy, but for the most part, I make sure that I can move, dance around, and sit comfortably,” she said in an interview with W Magazine. “My stylist Jason Bolden and John [Mumblo] have been working with me this time around—Jason really knows my style and what I like to wear because we’ve been working together for so many years now. He will bring some of the stuff that he’s been thinking about or holding, I’ll give him ideas and send him inspiration of what I want to wear. It’s very collaborative and we work as a team.”

The Nunn II is in theaters now! See some of our favorite looks from Storm Reid below.

