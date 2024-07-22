5 Things To Know About Jordan Chiles: The Talented Olympic Gymnast

Jordan Chiles is gaining widespread acclaim from prominent figures in sports, music, and entertainment as she prepares for her second appearance at theOlympics. Olympic gymnastis gaining widespread acclaim from prominent figures in sports, music, and entertainment as she prepares for her second appearance at the

Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and former NBA icon Michael Jordan extended their well-wishes to the 23-year-old silver medalist ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony on July 26.

Jordan, who will be competing alongside veteran gymnasts Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, received a personalized message of support from Beyoncé on July 17. Shared via Jordan's Instagram Story, the famous singer autographed a copy of her new album Act II: Cowboy Carter, wishing the 5-foot-5 athlete luck in Paris.

“Congrats to you Queen. Always watching you with pride and admiration,” the Grammy winner’s message read. “Thank you for reppin’ us. Good luck to you.

All of your hard work and sacrifice shines bright. Praying for you and wishing you the best. Love your twin, Beyonce.”

It was a full circle moment for Jordan, who openly

expressed

her admiration for the “Texas Hold ‘Em” artist, evident in her choice of leotards inspired by the singer at the recent U.S. championships, where she placed fifth in the all-around competition.

Adding to the excitement, the star also shared a personal text message she received from 61-year-old Michael Jordan, whom she was named after by her parents. The six-time NBA champion penned;

“Hey Jordan, this is Michael Jordan. I am so excited to watch you win a gold medal. Here’s to wishing you nothing but good luck. Let’s catch up afterward. Hope to see you soon. MJ.”

Megan Thee Stallion also sent the Vancouver native love, according to NBC.

The star-studded support for the 23-year-old is a testament to Jordan’s growing influence and recognition beyond the gymnastics world, highlighting her status as a respected athlete and inspiring figure on the global stage.

Here are a few things you should know about the rising Olympian.