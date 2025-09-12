Its mix of wide-open prairies, rugged ranchlands, and vibrant urban centers has given producers a versatile backdrop for dramas, comedies, and even reality series. Houston, Dallas and Austin in particular have stood out as hubs, each providing a distinct flavor of Texas culture for the screen.

Classic series like Dallas (1978–1991) brought international attention to the state’s oil dynasties and big personalities, while more recent shows like Friday Night Lights (2006–2011) captured the heart, grit, and passion of Texas high school football. Reality television has also thrived in Texas, from makeover shows to food-focused series that spotlight the state’s bold character and culinary traditions.

From the Hill Country to bustling city streets, Texas continues to shape TV storytelling with its unique mix of authenticity, charm, and drama.

Here are 35 TV shows filmed in Texas:

1. ‘1883’ (2021 – 2022) Network: Paramount+ Starring: Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, Faith Hill Location(s): Fort Worth, Granbury, Rockdale, Weatherford About: A prequel to Yellowstone, this gritty Western follows the Dutton family’s journey across the Great Plains as they seek a better life in Montana. Filmed partly in Fort Worth and surrounding Texas locations, the series captures the raw, unforgiving landscapes that shape the family’s future.

2. ‘The Amazing Race’ (Seasons 5, 26, 28 & 1 [Chinese series]) Network: CBS Location(s): Austin, Dallas, Houston, McKinney About: This Emmy-winning reality competition occasionally films legs in Texas, sending globe-trotting teams through Houston and Dallas for high-stakes challenges. The Lone Star State provides both urban grit and cowboy culture, testing racers’ endurance against heat, highways, and honky-tonks on their way to the million-dollar prize.

3. ‘Austin City Limits’ (1976 – Present) Network: PBS Starring: Terry Lickona Location(s): Austin About: Austin City Limits has showcased live performances from legendary and rising musicians in the heart of the state’s capital. The PBS mainstay has become a cultural institution, highlighting Texas’ music roots while drawing global stars to its intimate stage, blending authenticity with artistry.

4. ‘The Bachelor’ (Multiple Seasons) Network: ABC Starring: Chris Harrison, Emmanuel Acho, Jesse Palmer Location(s): Dallas, Fort Worth About: While largely traveling, The Bachelor has filmed memorable moments in Texas, including dramatic rose ceremonies. Combining romantic dates, competitive rivalries, and Southern backdrops, the show uses Texas’ blend of sophistication and charm to heighten its reality-TV spectacle of love and heartbreak.

5. ‘The Bachelorette’ (Multiple Seasons) Network: ABC Starring: Chris Harrison, Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jesse Palmer Location(s): Burnet, Dallas, Fort Worth, New Braunfels, San Antonio About: Like its counterpart, The Bachelorette has brought its courtship drama to Texas cities, with group dates and hometown visits adding local flair. Against cowboy ranches and city skylines, the series emphasizes the state’s hospitality and drama-friendly settings, proving romance—and rivalry—flourishes under the Texas sun.

6. ‘Barney & Friends’ (1992 – 2010) Network: PBS Starring: Bob West, Duncan Brannan, Tim Dever Location(s): Allen, Carrollton, Irving About: Filmed in the Dallas area, this children’s series introduced audiences to Barney the purple dinosaur, who taught lessons through songs, stories, and imagination. Airing from 1992 to 2010, the show became a global phenomenon, giving Texas a beloved export that shaped preschool programming for nearly two decades.

7. ‘BBQ Brawl’ (2019 – Present) Network: Food Network Starring: Bobby Flay, Michael Symon, Eddie Jackson, Jet Tila Location(s): Austin About: Hosted on Texas soil, this Food Network competition pits top pitmasters against each other in challenges highlighting barbecue’s smoky traditions. The Lone Star State’s culinary pride takes center stage as chefs battle over brisket, ribs, and sides, celebrating Texas’ reputation as a global leader in barbecue culture.

8. ‘Black Gold’ (2008 – 2013) Network: truTV Location(s): Midland, Odessa About: This reality series, filmed in Odessa, follows roughneck crews drilling for oil in West Texas. Capturing the danger, drama, and high stakes of life on the rigs, Black Gold showcases the grit of oilfield workers and the boom-or-bust cycles that define Texas’ petroleum industry.

9. ‘Cheaters’ (2000 – 2024) Network: The CW, VH1 Location(s): Dallas, Fort Worth About: Filmed primarily in Dallas, Cheaters confronts infidelity head-on, with hidden cameras and dramatic confrontations. Blending reality TV with raw emotion, the show became infamous for its intense, often chaotic moments. Its Texas backdrop underscores the unpredictable drama of relationships under the spotlight of truth—or betrayal.

10. ‘Dallas’ (1978-1991) Network: CBS Starring: Larry Hagan, Ken Kercheval, Patrick Duffy Location(s): Dallas, Forney, Fort Worth, Frisco, Parker, Plano, Rockwall About: This iconic primetime soap followed the wealthy Ewing family and their oil empire, filmed largely in Dallas at the Southfork Ranch. With scheming, scandals, and cliffhangers—most famously “Who shot J.R.?”—the show defined ’80s television and cemented Texas oil culture as a worldwide entertainment phenomenon.

11. ‘Dallas’ (2012 – 2014) Network: TNT Starring: Josh Henderson, Jesse Metcalfe, Jordana Brewster Location(s): Alvarado, Argyle, Arlington, Cleburne, Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Parker, Plano About: A modern continuation of the original series, the reboot brought back the Ewings for a new generation of power struggles and family drama. Filmed again at Southfork and Dallas locations, the show bridged nostalgia and fresh intrigue, highlighting Texas wealth, ambition, and oil-fueled rivalries.

12. ‘The Eyes of Texas’ (1969 – 1999) Network: KPRC Starring: Ray Miller, Ron Stone Location(s): Various About: A Texas television classic, this long-running documentary series spotlighted the people, history, and folklore of the Lone Star State. Hosted by Ray Miller and later others, the show celebrated Texas’ culture and quirks, blending journalism and storytelling to honor the diversity of its communities.

13. ‘Fast N’ Loud’ (2012 – 2020) Network: Discovery Starring: Richard Rawlings Location(s): Dallas About: Set in Dallas at Gas Monkey Garage, this reality show follows Richard Rawlings and his team as they restore classic cars. Mixing creativity, business savvy, and big Texas personalities, Fast N’ Loud captures the entrepreneurial spirit and automotive passion that fuels custom car culture.

14. ‘Friday Night Lights’ (2006 – 2011) Network; NBC, The 101 Network Starring: Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, Michael B. Jordan Location(s): Austin, Brownsville, Del Valle, Georgetown, Kerrville, Irving, Pfugerville, Round Rock, San Marcos, South Padre Island, Westlake About: Filmed in Austin and surrounding towns, this acclaimed drama explored small-town Texas life through the lens of high school football. With heartfelt characters and raw storytelling, it portrayed the pressure, pride, and sense of community that define Texas football, earning critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase.

15. ‘Judge Alex’ (2005 – 2014) Starring: Alex Ferrer Location(s): Houston About: Produced in Houston, this syndicated courtroom series featured Judge Alex Ferrer presiding over small-claims disputes with fairness and humor. Combining real cases with Texas-style directness, the show brought both legal resolution and entertainment, standing out in the crowded daytime courtroom genre.

16. ‘Landman’ (2024 – Present) Network: Paramount+ Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Mark Collie Location(s): Fort Worth About: Landman is set in the Texas oil boom and filmed partly in Fort Worth. The show promises a gritty look at roughnecks, wildcatters, and billionaires shaping modern energy frontiers, continuing Sheridan’s streak of Texas-rooted storytelling.

17. ‘The Leftovers’ (2014 – 2017) Network: HBO Starring: Justin Theroux, Amy Brennenman, Liv Tyler Location(s): Austin About: Filmed partly in Texas for its first season, this HBO drama followed a world where 2% of the population suddenly vanished. With deep existential themes and haunting visuals, the show used small-town Texas settings to heighten its eerie atmosphere of grief, faith, and uncertainty.

18. ‘Love & Death’ (2023) Network: HBO Max Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe Location(s): Seguin, Wylie About: Based on the real-life 1980 Texas murder of Betty Gore, this HBO Max miniseries starred Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery. Filmed in Central Texas, the show dramatizes the shocking suburban crime, blending period detail, psychological tension, and the unsettling reality of violence in ordinary neighborhoods.

19. ‘The Lying Game’ (2011 – 2013) Network: ABC Family Starring: Alexandra Chando, Allie Gonino, Blair Redford Location(s): Austin, Del Valle, Manor, San Marcos About: Shot in Austin, this teen drama centered on twin sisters separated at birth who reunite amid secrets and lies. Adapted from the book series, it mixed mystery and melodrama with a Texas backdrop, capturing both the charm and intrigue of the state’s capital city.

20. ‘The Madison’ (2026 – Present) Network: Paramount+ Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Beau Garrett, Patrick J. Adams Location(s): Fort Worth, Weatherford About: An upcoming Yellowstone spinoff.

21. ‘My Life as Liz’ (2010 – 2011) Network: MTV Starring: Liz Lee, Taylor Terry, Collin Sullivan Location(s): Burleson, Dallas About: This MTV dramedy, filmed in Burleson, followed quirky teen Liz Lee navigating high school with her offbeat humor and outsider perspective. Mixing scripted and reality elements, the series showcased Texas suburban life while appealing to young audiences with its blend of sarcasm, honesty, and individuality.

22. ‘Queen of the South’ (2016 – 2021) Network: USA Network Starring: Alice Braga, Hemky Madera, Peter Gadiot Location(s): Dallas, Lancaster, Waxahachie About: Filmed in Dallas, this crime drama starred Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, a woman rising to power in the drug cartel world. Combining action, suspense, and female resilience, the series used Texas’ urban settings to emphasize its grit, intensity, and cross-border narratives.

23. ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ (2016 – 2021) Network: Bravo Starring: Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Kameron West Location(s): Dallas About: This Bravo reality spinoff chronicled the lives of wealthy Dallas women balancing careers, families, and social drama. Featuring extravagant events and sharp confrontations, the series spotlighted both glamour and tension, cementing Dallas’ role in the national reality-TV landscape of luxury and personality clashes.

24. ‘The Real World: Austin’ (2005) Network: MTV Starring: Wes Bergmann, Lacey Buehler, Rachel Moyal Location(s): Austin About: This MTV classic brought its social experiment to Texas in 2005, following seven strangers living together in downtown Austin. Their clashes, romances, and adventures reflected the city’s youthful energy and nightlife, cementing Austin’s reputation as a hub of creativity, music, and drama.

25. ‘Revolution’ (2012 – 2014) Network: NBC Starring: Billy Burke, Tracy Spiridakos, Giancarlo Esposito Location(s): Austin, Bartlett, Rusk About: Partially filmed in Central Texas, this NBC sci-fi drama imagined a world where electricity no longer works. As society collapses, survivors navigate danger, politics, and hope. Texas landscapes provided a mix of rural desolation and urban ruins, grounding the post-apocalyptic setting in realism.

26. ‘Surviving Nugent’ (2003 – 2004) Network: VH1 Starring: Ted Nugent, Tila Tequila, Rocco Nugent Location(s): Waco About: This reality series, filmed at Ted Nugent’s Texas ranch, dropped contestants into the rock star’s eccentric, survivalist lifestyle. With bizarre challenges and Nugent’s over-the-top personality, the show highlighted both rugged Texas wilderness and the extremes of reality TV entertainment.

27. ‘Texas Country Reporter’ (1972 – Present) Starring: J.B. Sauceda, Bob Terry, Johnie Terry Location(s): Houston, various About: A beloved, long-running series, Texas Country Reporter celebrates everyday Texans through stories of artistry, perseverance, and community. Traveling across small towns and rural highways, the show blends journalism and heartwarming storytelling, offering a tribute to the people who embody the state’s independent spirit.

28. ‘Texas Justice’ (2001 – 2005) Starring: Larry Joe Doherty, William M. Bowers Jr. Location(s): Houston About: Filmed in Houston, this syndicated courtroom series showcased Judge Larry Joe Doherty presiding over small-claims disputes. Infused with a distinctly Texan perspective, the show combined straightforward rulings with entertaining commentary, adding a local voice to daytime television’s legal lineup.

29. ‘Top Chef: Texas’ (2011 – 2012) Network: Bravo Starring: Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons Location(s): Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, various About: This season of Bravo’s culinary competition highlighted the state’s rich food culture, with challenges in San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin. From barbecue to Tex-Mex, contestants tackled iconic Texas flavors. The series spotlighted the diversity and innovation of the Lone Star State’s culinary scene.

30. ‘Top Chef: Houston’ (2022) Network: Bravo Starring: Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons Location(s): Galveston Island, Houston About: Filmed entirely in Houston, this Top Chef season showcased the city’s diverse food scene, from Vietnamese markets to barbecue traditions. Contestants created bold dishes inspired by Houston’s cultural melting pot, cementing the city’s reputation as one of America’s most dynamic culinary destinations.

31. ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ (2022 – Present) Network: Netflix Starring: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey Location(s): Austin About: Created by the makers of Love Is Blind, this Netflix reality series filmed in Austin challenges couples to commit—or break up. With dramatic choices, temporary partner swaps, and emotional revelations, it uses Texas’ modern, vibrant settings as the backdrop for life-changing decisions.

32. ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ (2023 – Present) Network: Netflix Starring: JoAnna Garcia Swisher Location(s): Austin About: Also filmed in Texas, this spinoff brings LGBTQ+ couples into the same high-stakes experiment. Raw, emotional, and groundbreaking, the series expands representation in reality TV while showcasing Austin’s inclusivity and energy as a fitting stage for exploring love, commitment, and self-discovery.

33. ‘Walker’ (2021 – 2024) Network: The CW Starring: Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan Location(s): Austin About: A reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, this CW series stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, balancing law enforcement with family life. Filmed in Austin, it updates the classic crime-fighting premise while retaining Texas pride, action, and moral dilemmas against the backdrop of modern-day Lone Star landscapes.

34. ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ (1993 – 2001) Network: CBS Starring: Chuck Norris, Clarence Gilyard Jr., Sheree J. Wilson Location(s): Austin, Caddo Lake State Park, Dallas, Denton, Fort Worth, Irving, Mesquite, Rusk About: An iconic action series starring Chuck Norris, Walker, Texas Ranger filmed in Dallas and surrounding areas from 1993–2001. Known for its martial arts showdowns, moral lessons, and Lone Star law-and-order ethos, the show became a global hit and a defining portrayal of Texas toughness.