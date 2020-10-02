CLOSE
21 savage , metro boomin , savage mode 2
HomeEntertainment News

21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode 2’ Has Morgan Freeman Narration & Plenty Of Tough Talk

Posted 6 hours ago

"Slaughter House In The Ghetto" Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The potent duo of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin dropped a well-received body of work with their EP Savage Mode in 2016. This Friday (Oct. 2), the Atlanta-based stars beef up the numbers with a 15-track effort aptly titled Savage Mode 2.

The newest effort from the pair was announced in the summer of 2019 and was teased near the top of 2020 via social media and was officially confirmed for release at the end of September after some fine-tuning. Now that Savage Mode 2 is available, the tracklist shows that 21 did most of the heavy lifting with the verses but the features are there with Drake obviously turning heads with his appearance on “Mr. Right Now.”

Other artists who show up for the record are Young Thug on “Rich N*gga Sh*t,” and Young Nudy on “Snitches & Rats” but much of the 44-minute affair is carried afloat by the natural chemistry of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin.

Across Twitter, fans are reacting favorably so far to Savage Mode 2 while noting the massive feat of having famed actor Morgan Freeman voicing the trailer for the project and also appearing on the album. We’ve got those reactions below.

Find Savage Mode 2 at all your preferred DSPs by clicking here.

Photo: Getty

21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode 2’ Has Morgan Freeman Narration & Plenty Of Tough Talk  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
10 items
21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode 2’…
 6 hours ago
10.02.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Taking Too Many Diet…
 6 hours ago
10.02.20
Enough New York City Premiere - After Party
Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer…
 17 hours ago
10.02.20
City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle In Tension Filled…
 21 hours ago
10.01.20
DaBaby Leads The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards With…
 22 hours ago
10.01.20
Jay-Z & Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance Helps Change…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 1 day ago
10.01.20
Here Are Tips On How To Travel During…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
Is Molly Is The New Joan?
 2 days ago
09.30.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
DJ Drama & Lil Wayne Set To Relaunch…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Rapper Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Photos
Close