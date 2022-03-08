20 Female Rappers You Should Know in 2022!

HomeRadio One Exclusives

Happy International Women’s Day!

As we celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of women, let’s highlight the ladies who continue to raise the bar in the arts and music industry. Music is an artist way of painting. It is their poetic expression of life, love, emotions, hard times and triumphs. Mix a rhythmic poem over a hot beat and then voila, you have rap.

When you think of female rappers, you may immediately think of Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Eve, Queen Latifah, Lauren Hill, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, but guess what everyday, new kids show up on the block!

Check out these rising female rappers all across the world of 2022 !

1. Lady London – New York

2. Tierra Whack – Philly

3. Monaleo – Houston, Texas

4. Rocky (Fake B*tches Hero) – Philly

5. Noga Erez – Atzmon, Israel

6. ChriseanRock- Baltimore, Maryland

7. Kaliii- Atlanta, Georgia

8. Latto- Atlanta, Georgia

9. Erica Banks- DeSoto, TX

10. Tay Money- Athens, Texas

11. Bia- Massachusetts

12. DreamDoll- Bronx, New York

13. Noname- Chicago, Illinois

14. Oshun- New York, NY

15. Zakisha Brown – Jamaica

16. AMAZUMI- Hong Kong, China

17. Omerettà The Great- Atlanta

18. Lakeyah – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

19. Tokyo Jetz – Jacksonville, Florida

20. Rico Nasty- Washington, DC

