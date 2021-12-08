Streaming In 2021: 15 Great Shows To Watch Right Now

So many shows, so little time.
With an onslaught of new streaming services popping up all the time, it’s challenging to dig through the hundreds of shows that hit streaming platforms in 2021. Sure there were some certified hits that made their mark on popular culture with memes, reaction videos and the like, but what about the programs that flew under the radar?
With 2022 just weeks away (I know, hard to believe how fast this year flew by, right?) what better time than now to look back at some of the best shows and limited series the past 12 months had to offer. Today, we tried to cover it all: Dramas, comedies, horror, true-life stories and reality.. we tapped into everything. So that means no matter the genre, there’s something on this list that appeals to viewers of varying tastes. And the absolute best part of it all, you don’t need cable to discover your next favorite show.
Check out the list of great shows that appeared on streaming in 2021 – some you’ve seen, others you’ve missed. But all are available right now to enjoy right now.
1. Love Life | Season 2
What’s It About: A recently-divorced professional searches for love, sex and the woman he can’t seem to keep in New York City.
Where to Watch: HBO Max
Watch This If: You like shows like Insecure, but from a man’s perspective.
2. Squid Game
What’s It About: Who are we kidding? Everyone in the world has seen this show. But for the few who haven’t, financially strapped citizens are offered the opportunity to win big – or lose even bigger.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Watch This If: You like carnage, a little mystery and can stand lots of violence.
3. True Story
What’s It About: A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a famous comic.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Watch This If: You’re a fan of Hart or Snipes and want to see them in roles that stray from their usual offerings.
4. Mare of Easttown
What’s It About: A good-hearted but troubled cop attempts to solve a murder as her life slides downhill.
Where to Watch: HBO Max
Watch This If: You like murder mysteries with characters who feel real.
5. BMF
What’s It About: Detroit brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory become powerful figures in a multi-state drug and money laundering organization.
Where to Watch: Starz
Watch This If: You like anything 50 Cent makes, because this by far is his greatest TV offering.
6. Dr. Death
What’s It About: The terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Texas physician who is not at all what he seems
Where to Watch: Peacock Network
7. Insecure Season 5
What’s It About: Issa Rae’s hilarious hit series about love and life in Cali.
Where to Watch: HBO Max
Watch This If: You like smart and witty comedies with great music and something to actually say.
8. Reservation Dogs
What’s It About: Four Indigenous teenagers steal, rob, and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.
Where to Watch: F/X
Watch This If: You’re in the mood for something different with a good story and cast.
9. Bad Sport
What’s It About: The dark side of sports. Gambling, cheating, drugs and so much more.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Watch This If: You love docs, sports or true crime shows.
10. Colin in Black and White
What’s It About: An exploration of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s high school years and experiences that led him to become an activist.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Watch This If: You love sports or want to watch something inspirational.
11. Lupin
What’s It About: A retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Watch This If: You like film’s like Ocean’s 11 or heist films.
12. DopeSick
What’s It About: Exploring the origins of America’s struggle with opioid addiction.
Where to Watch: HULU
Watch This If: You like movies and shows that highlight the worst parts of human greed.
13. Raising Kanan
What’s It About: Fifteen-year-old Kanan Stark is eager to join his family’s growing drug business in 1990s South Jamaica, Queens.
Where to Watch: Starz
Watch This If: You like shows like Power, Snowfall or BMF.
14. Family or Fiancé
What’s It About: “Family or Fiancé” follows the dynamics between eight engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together under one roof.
Where to Watch: Philo/OWN
Watch This If: You love reality shows that look at relationships and the dynamics behind our actions.
15. Put A Ring On It
What’s It About: Three long-term couples join Dr. Nicole LaBeach for a 9-week relationship experiment.
Where to Watch: Philo/OWN
Watch This If: You want to see couples face temptation in real-time, with varying results.