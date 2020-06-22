CLOSE
Porsha Williams
Happy Birthday Porsha! 11 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Face And Body! [PHOTOS]

Posted 9 hours ago

As Cancer season is just getting started, Porsha Williams celebrates her 39th birthday today (June 22)!  Famously known as a peach holder on Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s also a business owner.

Whether it’s fun shade or taking a sip Hennessy, Porsha is known for always trying to have a good time and being a great mommy to baby PJ. 

Here are 11 times Porsha Williams slayed our Instagram timelines with face and body!

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

❤️HBD 2 meeeeee

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

🇹🇹🔥

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

