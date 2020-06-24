Happy Birthday Solange! 10 Times She Was Our Style Muse

Solange Knowles is a complete force. Everything about her from her voice, to her style is authentic and unapologetic. When she initially stepped on the scene, she lived in the shadows of her big sister Beyonce. The more she grew into her own, the faster she developed a tribe that recognized her talent.
Solange’ style is like none other. She has become one of the top stars to watch for when it comes to red carpet events. Her love for unique pieces puts her in that rare category of, “Only she could wear this and pull it off.” I mean, her swag is on the same level as Tracee Ellis Ross and Rihanna. From hair and makeup to the wardrobe, Solo’s style is a masterpiece. It is a theatrical conversation piece that sets her apart from her sister.
When it comes to music, Solange has a revolutionary voice that is also angelic. I never knew political statements could sound so heavenly until I heard, “FUBU”, and “Don’t Touch My Hair.” From music to fashion, Solo is THAT CHICK.
In honor of Queen Solo’s 34th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she killed the fashion game.
1. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, 2008Source:Getty
A very young Solange Knowles attended the 2008 World Music Awards clad in a grey, ruffled mini dress.
2. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE WORLDWIDE LAUNCH OF GUESS SEDUCTIVE, 2010Source:Getty
Solange Knowles attended the Worldwide Launch of GUESS Seductive in a gorgeous head wrap, black leather pants, and a white camisole.
3. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE MAX AZRIA SRPING 2011 COLLECTION, 2010Source:Getty
Solange Knowles attended MAX AZRIA Spring 2011 Collection dressed in a chic layered look.
4. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT “THE GREAT GATSBY” PREMIERE, 2013Source:Getty
Solange Knowles attended the premiere of “The Great Gatsby” during the 66th International Cannes Film Festival in a stunning Stéphane Rolland Fall 2012 feather-embellished champagne-colored gown.
5. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE MET GALA, 2016Source:Getty
Solange Knowles attended ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a festive yellow David LaPort dress.
6. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE SUART WEITZMAN FW18 PRESENTATION, 2018Source:Getty
Solange Knowles attended the Stuart Weitzman FW18 Presentation and Cocktail Party dressed in a Mugler Resort 2018 blouse and trouser set, partnered with a Stuart Weitzman clutch. And while we’re here, can we get into the perfection of that blonde afro?
7. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE 59TH GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Solange Knowles arrived to the 59th GRAMMY Awards in extravagant, pleated gold Gucci gown.
8. SOLANGE KNOWLES IN THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMYS PRESS ROOM, 2017Source:Getty
Solange Knowles posed in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards in a beautiful powder blue Iris van Herpen Fall 2016 Couture gown.
9. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE MET GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Solange Knowles killed it at the 2019 Met Gala clad in a custom Salvatore Ferragamo snakeskin romper and matching thigh-high boots.
10. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE LENA HORNE PRIZE EVENT IN HONOR OF SOLANGE, 2020Source:Getty
Solange Knowles attended the Lena Horne Prize Event where she was being honored, in a sexy David Koma Spring 2019 ensemble.