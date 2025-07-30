10 Songs We Wanna Hear from Xscape at Majic Under the Stars 2025

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Xscape earned a Soul Train Award for Best R&B/Soul or Rap Music Video in 1996 for their collaboration with MC Lyte on the song “Keep On, Keepin’ On.” Their debut single, “Just Kickin’ It”, achieved 2x multi-platinum status, making it their highest-selling single. Other RIAA-certified singles include “Who Can I Run To” (platinum) and “My Little Secret” (platinum). Additionally, “Feels So Good”, “Do You Want To”, and “Softest Place on Earth” have earned gold certifications.

The group’s albums, including Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, Off the Hook, and Traces of My Lipstick, have also achieved platinum status.

Individually, Kandi Burruss and Tameka Cottle also earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for their songwriting contributions to TLC’s hit “No Scrubs”.