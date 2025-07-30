Listen Live
Entertainment

10 Songs We Wanna Hear from Xscape at Majic Under the Stars 2025

Published on July 30, 2025

Majic Under the Stars Xscape

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

Xscape formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1991 when Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott met while attending Tri-Cities High School. Initially, the group included a fifth member, Tamera Coggins, but she departed in 1992, leaving Xscape as a quartet.
Their big break came in 1991 when they were invited to sing at producer Jermaine Dupri‘s birthday party. Dupri was impressed by their talent and signed them to his record label, So So Def Recordings. TRENDING: 15 Black Celebs Who Refuse to Age [PHOTOS]

Since then, the group has gone one to become one of R&B’s most beloved acts: They received the Lady of Soul Award at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, becoming the second group to achieve this honor. The award was presented by their discoverer and producer, Jermaine Dupri.
 Xscape earned a Soul Train Award for Best R&B/Soul or Rap Music Video in 1996 for their collaboration with MC Lyte on the song “Keep On, Keepin’ On.” Their debut single, “Just Kickin’ It”, achieved 2x multi-platinum status, making it their highest-selling single. Other RIAA-certified singles include “Who Can I Run To” (platinum) and “My Little Secret” (platinum). Additionally, “Feels So Good”, “Do You Want To”, and “Softest Place on Earth” have earned gold certifications.
The group’s albums, including Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘ChaOff the Hook, and Traces of My Lipstick, have also achieved platinum status.
Individually, Kandi Burruss and Tameka Cottle also earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for their songwriting contributions to TLC’s hit “No Scrubs”.
Join us October 25th at Majic Under The Stars with live performances by Keith Sweat, October London, Cupid “The Line Dance King, and of course, Xscape. Til then, here’s 10 songs we’d love to hear at this year’s show!

1. The Arms of the One Who Loves You

2. Who Can I Run To

3. Do You Want To

4. Can't Hang

5. Who's That Man?

6. Tonight

7. Love On My Mind

8. My Little Secret

9. Just Kickin' It (Official Video)

10. Understanding

10 Songs We Wanna Hear from Xscape at Majic Under the Stars 2025 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

