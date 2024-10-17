10 Songs We Wanna Hear from NLE Choppa at ‘For the H ’24.. Sexyy Red for President’
As the big day nears, we're having debates in the studio about what are the most anticipated tracks. Of course, Choppa has plenty of records to choose from, but here are 10 bangers we definitely gotta see live. Check out the least below and let us know.. what records are you looking forward to?It was recently announced the NLE Choppa and Skilla Baby would be joining Sexyy Red, Hunxho, Erica Banks, KenTheMan and Cartel Bo for the highly anticipated 'For The H '24.. Sexyy Red for President' concert happening at Houston's Toyota Center on December 6. With so many big names jam-packed on this lineup, we can't wait to see what surprises are in store.. and what we can expect from NLE Choppa, a star who continues to rise in the game.
1. Catalina
2. Final Warning
3. Shotta Flow
4. I Like
5. Camelot
6. Gang Baby
7. Slut Me Out Remix
8. Do It Again
9. Or What
10. SLUT ME OUT 2
