10 Songs We Wanna Hear from Sexyy Red at ‘For The H ’24.. Sexyy Red for President’

Published on October 10, 2024

NXT

Source: WWE / Getty

On December 6, Sexyy Red is coming to town with NLE Choppa, Skilla Baby, Hunxho, Erica Banks, KenTheMan, Cartel Bo and more. The original lineup was announced earlier this summer, with NLE Choppa and Skilla’s addition to the show, taking place at Houston’s Toyota Center, officially joining the roster in late September.
RELATED: NLE Choppa Kicks Off Fall 2024 with Latest Project ‘SLUT SZN’ RELATED: CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS TO ‘FOR THE H ’24.. SEXYY RED FOR PRESIDENT’ As the big day nears, we had a debate in studio about what are the most anticipated tracks. Of course, Sexyy has her solo cuts but we definitely can’t forget about the features she’s had or appeared on since taking the game by storm not too long ago. What records are you looking forward to?
For The H 24

Source: General / Radio One

Sexyy is keeping herself busy ahead of the highly-anticipated Houston show. Earlier this week, she made a surprise appearance to kick off Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, shocking the audience since she was not advertised as part of the night’s expected festivities. Red is no stranger to being part of WWE events, appearing on WWE NXT back in May. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Red also appeared backstage with WWE legend and current CCO Triple H to help promote a Sexyy Red-packed week for the WWE. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The St. Louis-born rapper followed up her surprise appearance on Monday with another appearance on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, performing her hit song Get It Sexyy in her hometown. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Red is sure to “wow” the crowd at For The H ’24: Sexyy Red 4 President on Friday, Dec. 6 at Toyota Center. Scroll below for a look at songs we definitely wanna hear when she hits the stage.

1. "Get It Sexyy"

2. "SkeeYee"

3. "Bow Bow Bow"

4. "U Kno What To Do (UKWTD)

5. "Hellcats SRTs"

6. "Rich Baby Daddy"

7. "U My Everything"

8. "N.P.O."

9. "I'm The S–t"

10. "SHAKE SUMN (Remix)"

