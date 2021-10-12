Did Tommy have a job? Was he habitually unemployed? At this point, it doesn’t matter – after all, he was usually impeccably dressed, always down for a night on the town, and never really seemed strapped for cash. Martin may have often wondered how Tommy made money, but he never had to question his loyalty as a friend.

Sadly, we lost Tommy Mikal Ford five years ago today. He was only 52 years old at the time of his passing. Although he’s no longer here in the physical, we have seasons upon seasons of Ford – courtesy of the hit 90s comedy Martin, which is still making audiences around the world laugh out loud decades later.

Join us for a look back at some of his funniest moments as Tommy. Check out the gallery below.

1. Got the Draws, Dawg 2. Meet Tommy’s Dad 3. Tommy Almost Fights Martin 4. Tommy Hooks Up With Pam 5. Couple’s Fight 6. Tommy Vs Cole 7. Don’t Skip Gym Day 8. Tommy and Cole Move In 9. Basketball with Shenene 10. Three Men And A Baby

Remembering Thomas Mikal Ford: 10 Hilarious Scenes With Tommy from ‘Martin’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com