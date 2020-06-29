CLOSE
Diddy Endorses Shyne Running For Political Office In Belize

"I’m so proud of my brother [Shyne] and the journey he is on!"-Diddy

Sean Combs & Shyne

Source: photo: WENN

It has been more than 15-years since Shyne was signed to Bad Boy, but that’s not stopping Diddy from showing his support.

According to published reports, on Sunday (Jun 28) Diddy took to Instagram, to offer his support for his former artist, by announcing that Shyne was running for the Belize House of Representatives.

“BELIZE I’m so proud of my brother @shyne_bz and the journey he is on,” Diddy wrote on Instagram. “He is running for the House of Representatives and needs your support. #BadBoy4Life”

Shyne, whose name is Moses Michael Levi Barrow, is the son of Belize Prime Minister Dean Barrow, who became the first Black prime minister of Belize in 2008, was nominated by the United Democratic Party to stand as a candidate for the Belize House of Representatives for the electors of Mesopotamia in Belize City; a position previously held by his uncle, Honorable Michael Finnegan. Finnegan, who previously announced that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election back in 2017, expressed at the time that he wanted the “Bad Boyz” rapper to be his replacement.

While Diddy’s endorsement of Shyne is great news, that wasn’t the case more than a decade ago after the two feuded for years following Shyne’s release from prison. In 1999, the lyrical MC was partying with Diddy and Diddy’s then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, when an altercation inside of a New York City nightclub led to Shyne firing a gun inside the club and the three music stars being arrested. Although Diddy was acquitted of charges related to the incident, Shyne was found guilty and served 10 years in prison.

After he was released from prison in 2009, Shyne was deported to his native Belize where he assumed the role of Ambassador of Music for the country.

Diddy Endorses Shyne Running For Political Office In Belize  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

diddy , shyne

