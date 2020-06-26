CLOSE
Z-Ro Drops Surprise Album, ‘Rohammad Ali’ [NEW MUSIC]

Slim Thug & Z-Ro

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

Weren’t expecting new Z-Ro on a New Music Friday, were you? Not long after dropping his Quarantine EP earlier this year during the early part of the pandemic, Ro drops album No. 24. The latest Ro full length comes in the form of Rohammed Ali, one of the Mo City Don’s fabled nicknames and a 17-track excursion where Juicy J, Shaquille O’Neal (!) and others team up to assist Ro.

“I still run this game,” Ro sings on “Can’t Stop The Reign” and he’s still maintaining the codes he’s kept since the Screw tapes. 15 years after setting the world on fire with “Mo City Don,” Ro is still giving you classics to run from sun up to sun down. Stream Rohammed Ali from Z-Ro below.

