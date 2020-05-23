Bigg Fatts & Z-Ro Team Up For “Afraid” [NEW MUSIC]

Having Z-Ro deliver his sing-song ghetto gospel on a chorus is a cheat code in itself. Adding Ronnie Spencer‘s famous tribute to Ron Isley is like having prime Michael Jordan have o operate with Magic Johnson as a teammate and an infinite number of slights to get over. Bigg Fatts isn’t scared to handle such greatness and on “Afraid,” he declares that he’s suited for everything coming his way.

On the OG Bowser produced cut, he raps with clarity and sincere punch, “Recognize opportunity in each moment … you ain’t divine until you aligned with your designation.” Offering advice from his own journey upward, Minnesota Fatts confidently spouts that he’s the greatest wherever greatness is at and the Memoirs of the Kitchen Staff rapper isn’t backing down from the boast one bit.

Press play on “Afraid” from Bigg Fatts, Z-Ro and Ronnie Spencer below.

