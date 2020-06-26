CLOSE
Convenience Store ‘Karen’ Files A Report After Getting Punched For Saying N-Word

A heated exchange turns violent.

Convenience store "Karen" in Sacramento

Source: Twitter

As Karens across the country continue to be exposed, things are getting more violent, considering Black people’s tolerance for racists is at an all-time low.

One video, in particular, went viral on Thursday showing an unidentified white woman in Sacramento calling a Black woman the N-word. The woman, who is now known as “Convenience Store Karen” or “Sacramento Karen,” got into a heated argument with the unidentified Black woman and things clearly escalated.

It’s not clear what started the argument, however, the white woman insisted that she only said “excuse me” in an altercation. However, the Black woman said that she said “excuse me” as well and the white woman got “hella rude” with her. “All I did was walk past you and you start talking about your Black husband. I don’t give a f*ck about your Black husband” the Black woman appears to yell, although the audio isn’t crystal clear. “Just because you suck Black d*ck don’t mean you’re not a racist,” the Black woman appears to add.

This is when the white woman calls her the N-word.

“You can call me a n*gger all you f*cking want to, Ima beat your motherf*cking ass in this store,” responded the Black woman while throwing an unidentified store item at Karen.

“Watch your f*cking mouth,” the Black woman continues before challenging the white woman to call her the N-word again. This is when the white woman tries her luck and says the word once again.

The Black woman then proceeds to punch Karen before the first video ends.

Then, a second video uploaded to social media reveals the white woman ends up on the ground pleading, “somebody call the police,” before the Black woman gets another punch in. Meanwhile, the Black woman says “you better let me go” as it appears the white woman has her hand grasped onto the Black woman. The video ends with the white woman letting the Black woman go and the Black woman proceeds to leave. Before she exits, she says, “I come in this b*tch all the time, b*tch. I’m the right one.” Then, the white woman pleads again, “call 911” to which the Black woman responds, “call 911 and tell them.”

Watch both videos below.

According to TMZ, the Black woman’s husband said that she was arrested for the assault on social media. However, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department, when cops arrived to the scene the white woman who was beaten up was treated by medical works for minor injuries while the Black woman was gone.At first, the white woman said she didn’t want to file a complaint, according to the Sheriff’s Department. However, the next day she seemed to change her mind and she contacted the police to file a report.The Sheriff’s Office said that no suspect has been identified, charged or arrested, despite the Black woman’s husband claiming she was apprehended.

Karen Twitter pics

‘Coronavirus Karen’ Videos Show Privileged White Women Trying To Police People In A Pandemic

12 photos Launch gallery

‘Coronavirus Karen’ Videos Show Privileged White Women Trying To Police People In A Pandemic

Continue reading ‘Coronavirus Karen’ Videos Show Privileged White Women Trying To Police People In A Pandemic

‘Coronavirus Karen’ Videos Show Privileged White Women Trying To Police People In A Pandemic

UPDATED: 9:36 a.m. ET, June 11 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. But they resiliently keep exposing themselves, like last weekend when a Karen who lives in the Milwaukee area confronted protesters and spit on a teenager. The uncontrollable rage of Stephanie Rapkin toward a young, diverse group of protesters peacefully demonstrating against the kind of racism she was unabashedly displaying got the 64-year-old lawyer arrested not once but twice in the span of as many days. Her's was a special kind of Karening that was recorded on video and went viral for the world to witness the person who became better known as the "Shorewood Spitter." https://twitter.com/DanielBice/status/1269978344495472643?s=20 And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one just last week when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in a public park in New York City where bird watching is popular. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly after that and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both a human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 An inane social media debate broke out last month over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of the videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people as the underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the videos of the Karens is the decided absence of police violence from any of them. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But Karen had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. To be sure, there are male Karens, as well. That much was proven earlier this month when a white man blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented on the videos below.

Convenience Store ‘Karen’ Files A Report After Getting Punched For Saying N-Word  was originally published on newsone.com

karens , Sacramento , viral videos

