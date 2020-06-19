CLOSE
Nia DaCosta Drops Paper Puppet Show Preview of ‘Candyman’

This might be the only spoiler free commercial in history that can qualify as classic marketing...

Candyman puppet show

The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 completely disrupted all aspects of life around the globe, but for movie buffs such as ourselves knowing that Jordan Peele’s reboot of Clive Barker’s classic Candyman was supposed to be in theaters this weekend hurts the most.

Now with a tentative release date of September 25th (barring a dreaded second wave of Coronavirus hitting the US), the hype behind the Nia DaCosta directed feature has begun to hit a fever pitch as – much to the dismay of many MAGA folk – the film will indeed have a racially charged theme (something horrified Twitter users said was not a part of the original film. SMH). Recently DaCoasta gave fans a sneak peak of the film which featured a paper puppet show that not only gave the backstory to the legend of the Candyman, but at the same time reenacted the 1998 racially motivated murder of James Byrd, Jr. as well as the 1944 execution of 14-year-old George Stinney, Jr. Forever to be known as the youngest person to get the electric chair.

Backed by an eerily slow version of the film’s OG score, “Helen’s Theme” by Philip Glass, the 2 minute introduction to the Candyman lore was as entrancing as it was heartbreaking.

With her preview clip of the film Nia DaCosta wrote “at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been.”

Big. Facts.

Peep the preview below and let us know if you’re as excited as we are about Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman.

