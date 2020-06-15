CLOSE
Music
T-Pain Drops Protest Anthem, “Get Up” [NEW MUSIC]

The energy surrounding music these days has been a call to action. From Lil Baby to YG and Kiana Lede, artists have been making certain that their voices aren’t silent or ignored. T-Pain is the latest to add his name to the list with “Get Up,” an anthemic track geared towards never backing down in the face of systemic racism and discrimination.

“This song was actually meant to come out at the end of March, but I decided to switch it out last minute,” T-Pain said. “We had all of the artwork and marketing assets created months ago. It’s very ironic because it all has so much more meaning to it now with everything going on in the world. I thought it was silly to hold this song. I want people to be motivated, inspired, and to continue to Get Up and push forward.”

Hear the track below.

Black Lives Matter , T-Pain

