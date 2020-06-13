CLOSE
Kiana Lede Shares “Dear Mr. President” [NEW MUSIC]

Kiana Ledé

Kiana Ledé is the latest musician to deliver a message to the government in a time where Black voices are demanding change and recognition. With the world currently in the midst of protest for Black lives, Ledé lends her voice to ask the president a series of questions, months after he stellar debut album, KIKI.

“Through all the crying and pleading, all the protesting and donating, I wanted to do something that is therapeutic for me – singing,” Kiana says. “I came across the song ‘Dear Mr. President’ by P!nk and realized so many of the lyrics are STILL relevant today. This song was originally released 14 years ago. I hope this song drives people to VOTE because Trump is a symbol of racism and we are facing the impending doom of his re-election. In order for us to follow through, he needs to be replaced. All net proceeds from the song are being donated to the NAACP Empowerment Programs, which fights for social justice, voter participation, quality education and much more.” 

Listen to her cover of “Dear Mr. President” below

