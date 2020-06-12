CLOSE
New Music
Lil Baby Addresses Racism, Police Brutality & COVID-19 On “The Bigger Picture” [NEW MUSIC]

You weren’t expecting Lil Baby to arguably have the song for the times, now would you? Already making a strong case for Best Rapper In 2020, Lil Baby manages to sum up his thoughts and emotions on “Bigger Picture,” addressing racism, police brutality, COVID-19 and general unrest in the country.

“It’s bigger than black and white,” Baby raps on the track and given the current climate of the world, he’s absolutely right.

Press play on the track below.

