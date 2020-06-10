Sybrina Fulton Gives Her Support To George Floyd’s Family: “They’re Not Alone” [EXCLUSIVE]

CLOSE
“I wanted the family to know that I stand in solidarity with them.”

Sybrina Fulton knows the pain of losing a child to unspeakable violence and demanding justice. The mother of Trayvon Martin sat down with KG Smooth following the funeral of George Floyd to discuss how important it was for the Floyd family to know they were not alone, how Floyd’s “arrest” should have never led to his death, how police should not be judge, jury and executioner and more.

Photos
Close