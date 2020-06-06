H-Town
HomeH-Town

Legendary Texas Southern University Debate Coach Dr. Thomas F. Freeman Passes Away At 100

The debate coach legend had been connected to TSU for eight decades.

Hillary Clinton Attends The Barbara Jordan Inaugural Gold Medallion Leadership Award Ceremony

Dr. Thomas F. Freeman (L) with Hilary Clinton in 2015 | Source: Thomas Shea / Getty

Thomas Freeman, the spirited debate coach and professor at Texas Southern University whose connection to the HBCU lasted for more than eight decades, died Saturday. His son and the university confirmed the news. He was weeks shy of his 101st birthday.

Freeman became part of the TSU faculty in 1949 as a philosophy professor. He initially wanted to go back into the church following the school year but after assigning a student a debate in logic course, TSU convinced him to stay on as the school’s debate coach.

Under Freeman’s early tenure the debate team had bested schools such as Harvard and the University of Chicago, only three months after he took the job.

He became a fixture in Third Ward and a legend within the Texas Southern community. He worked closely with Denzel Washington when Washington was filming the 2007 film The Great Debaters, taught and worked with U.S. Reps Mickey Leeland and Barbara Jordan, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and others.

“I am an instrument in the hand of God, working with people to develop them,” he told the Houston Chronicle as he celebrated his 100th birthday in 2019. “If they do not develop, then that means that all my efforts are in vain. They determine whether I am successful. If they have success, then I have been successful in my effort to develop them. The same goes for those who haven’t been successful.”

Freeman is survived by his wife, Clarice, three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

 

Legendary Texas Southern University Debate Coach Dr. Thomas F. Freeman Passes Away At 100  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

texas southern university , thomas f. freeman

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kevin Durant Talks George Floyd, Black Lives Mattering…
 7 hours ago
06.06.20
Blac Chyna Accuses NBC Of Racism In Relation…
 9 hours ago
06.06.20
9 items
Take It Personal: Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand…
 1 day ago
06.06.20
8 items
NFL’s Roger Goodell Condemns Racism & Systematic Oppression…
 1 day ago
06.06.20
15 items
Al Sharpton Praised For Powerful Eulogy At George…
 1 day ago
06.06.20
Da Brat Worried That Coming Out Would Cause…
 1 day ago
06.05.20
Jay-Z Provides Ahmaud Arbery Lawyer With His Private…
 1 day ago
06.05.20
15 items
Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To…
 1 day ago
06.05.20
Old White Man Shoved By Buffalo Cops On…
 1 day ago
06.05.20
Louisville Leaders Approve ‘Breonna’s Law’ Limiting No Knock…
 1 day ago
06.05.20
NeNe Leakes Responds To Claims She’s Creepin’ On…
 1 day ago
06.05.20
Carl Crawford Arrested For Allegedly Choking His Ex-Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
06.05.20
10 items
Pay Like You Weigh: Companies Who Have Donated…
 1 day ago
06.05.20
Kodak Black Claims Marshalls Violated His Rights By…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Amber Rose Expresses Solidarity With Movements For Change,…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Lauren London Is Already Educating Her Sons About…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Photos
Close