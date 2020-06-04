Organizers In Baytown To Protest Police Brutality Following Viral Video

A video depicting an officer in Baytown, TX harassing a man and assaulting him has gone viral.

The incident happened after officers pulled over 23-year-old Jostin Moore for a traffic violation. When Moore was handcuffed, two bystanders made comments in regards to the incident. Both bystanders, Skylar Gilmore, 24, and Isaiah Phillips, 23, were arrested and charged of disorderly conduct-language, for their public use of profanities. A video, captured by Isaiah Benavides depicts the entire incident.

“This happened today In Baytown tx,” Moore’s brother wrote on Twitter. “They pulled my brother over for no reason and searched his whole car without consent and when my friends tried to defend him this happened. That is officer brown. If you’re from the area I’m sure you’ve heard of him. This needs to stop”

This happened today In Baytown tx. They pulled my brother over for no reason and searched his whole car without consent and when my friends tried to defend him this happened. That is officer brown. If you’re from the area I’m sure you’ve heard of him. This needs to stop pic.twitter.com/gSrzsRZ0rq — D (@Dttg13M) June 3, 2020

Now organizers are advising the public of a march taking place in Bayton on Friday, June 5 to go from Town Square to Bicentennial Park. Their goal? To call to action about police brutality in the area, the racism of the town in declaring a tree where slaves were hung a historical marker and to demand that Baytown Chief of Police Brian Dougherty fire the officer involved in the incident.

Baytown P.D. issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“On June 2nd our officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Baytown Market Convenience Store located in the 2900 block of Market Street. During that stop the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jostin Moore of Baytown, was arrested for traffic violations and an outstanding warrant out of Deer Park. During the course of the stop, a small crowd made up of several of Mr. Moore’s associates began to gather outside the store. Two members of that group, 24-year-old Skylar Gilmore and 23-year-old Isaiah Phillips both of Baytown, were subsequently arrested as well for Disorderly Conduct-Language for their public use of profanities during the incident. Mr. Gilmore was also charged with Interfering with Public Duties through the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for his actions during his arrest. Baytown Police Chief Dougherty has referred the incident to our Internal Affairs Division to conduct a complete and thorough review of the incident.”

RELATED: These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

RELATED: George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality Protesters

RELATED: 60,000 Deep: The Sounds & Images Of Houston Coming Together For George Floyd [PHOTOS]

Also On 97.9 The Box: