Bun B Wants UGK Versus 8Ball & MJG As Next Verzuz Instagram Live Battle

With Beenie Man and Bounty Killer arguably setting the gold standard for Verzuz battles and 112 and Jagged Edge putting on for R&B, one of the South’s true OGs wants his hand at a Verzuz style matchup.

Bun B took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 26) to reveal his desired Verzuz opponent for UGK – none other than Tennessee legends and Southern royalty in their own right 8Ball & MJG.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“@therealswizzz and @timbaland are open to having us on @verzuztv y’all,” he wrote. “They just wanna see that the people want it. So tag them in my comments. Then repost the pic by @willo_hdesign to your page and story and tag them again. Let’s get the word out!”

For those thinking, “do either UGK or Ball & G have 20,” think again. Each group has given classics such as “Front, Back & Side to Side,” “Wood Wheel,” “Diamonds & Wood,” “It’s Supposed To Bubble,” “International Players Anthem,” “The Game Belong To Me,” “Murder,” “Pimp Hard,” “Space Age Pimpin’,” “My Homeboy’s Girlfriend,” “Don’t Flex,” “Sho Nuff,” “You Don’t Want Drama,” and more.

If the battle does occur, most would rather it be a celebration in the same vein as Jill Scott and Erykah Badu who gave history and backstories to their respective songs, letting fans know a bit of history behind some of their classics. Plus, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have already doubled down on preventing sound issues for future battles and are enforcing a rule that artists have to use the equipment they’re being sent in order to participate.

“Roland [Corporation] actually created a special system that they made for Verzuz for IG,” Swizz explained. “And it works. Like you look at Ludacris’ sound, it works. You can tell who’s using the setup and who’s not using the setup. It’s only a couple plugs that’s gon’ change ya life. 112 was using it. I don’t think Jagged Edge was using it.”

“We’re gonna make that an enforceable rule,” he continued. “You cannot do Verzuz unless you use the technology that we’re sending you because we’re sending it to you for a reason.”

Also On 97.9 The Box: