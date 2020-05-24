CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beenie Man Checks Police When They Interrupt His Verzuz Battle With Bounty Killer [VIDEO]

Array

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Many a first happened during the Sound Clash that was Beenie Man and Bounty Killer‘s Verzuz battle on Saturday night (May 23).

For the first time in the near three months since Verzuz began, both participants were in the same place, without split devices. In order to get the true essence of a Sound Clash, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer stood near each other, exchanging stories as well as jumping on one another’s riddims, being playfully disrespectful (yes, it is possible to be playful and disrespectful).

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The second “first” occurred in true “bashment” fashion, as the police attempted to interrupt everything.

Beenie, in his thick Jamaican accent asked the officers, “Can we not do this right now? There are 500,000 people watching us right now from all over the world. Do you want to be that guy? Do you want to be that guy? Listen. People. The police are here. But we are not stopping because, before COVID-19, it was murders killing people.”

RELATED: Dancehall Legends Beenie Man &amp; Bounty Killer To Face Off In Next Verzuz Battle

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Thinks Rap’s New Generation Should Pay Taxes To Hip-Hop Pioneers [Video]

He added, “It was people killing people then COVID-19 started … so we do this. Hey stop … Killer. Them gone out that door. The police are gone. We got rid of them. We are Jamaicans. We are being nice. We are being good. Don’t make me stop the fight! So people, let’s do this!”

While the battle of course had its fair share of memes and reactions, Rihanna herself commented “Police go home” and “Come onnnn officer.” Nevertheless, the battle continued and in the end – the people won. Check out the playlist here.

beenie man , Bounty Killer , verzuz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Array
Beenie Man Checks Police When They Interrupt His…
 5 hours ago
05.24.20
Go DJ: Michelle Obama Honors D-Nice With Webby…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
Young Jeezy’s Baby Mama Forces Him To Pay…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
11 items
Toximus Prime: Future Unleashes Verbal Jabs At Baby…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
Volkswagen Apologizes For Insanely Racist Ad
 2 days ago
05.22.20
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Animated For Visuals To…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Cries After Admitting To…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
Teyana Taylor Releases “Made It” To Celebrate The…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
Atlanta New Year's Eve 2019 Peach Drop
Jagged Edge & 112’s Verzuz Instagram Live Battle…
 2 days ago
05.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is Savage x Fenty’s Newest…
 3 days ago
05.21.20
Kandi Burruss Wins Season 3 Of ‘The Masked…
 3 days ago
05.21.20
Televised Andre Harrell Tribute To Feature Mariah Carey,…
 3 days ago
05.21.20
TDE President Terrance “Punch” Henderson Hints At That…
 3 days ago
05.21.20
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 3 days ago
05.21.20
23 items
Twitter Reflects On The Year Rona Ruined With…
 3 days ago
05.20.20
Kehlani Shares The Secret To Her Perfectly Hydrated…
 4 days ago
05.20.20
Photos
Close