Swizz Beatz Thinks Rap’s New Generation Should Pay Taxes To Hip-Hop Pioneers [Video]

The beatsmith wants to ensure our icons feel the love.

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Swizz Beatz continues to represent the culture with passion, dignity and respect. He is taking the new regime to task to make sure our architects feel the much-deserved respect.

As spotted on Complex the Bronx native is staying busy aside from his popular Verzuz battle platform. In a recent interview with Joe Budden the “Good Times” producer revealed that he wants to start an initiative to repay Rap’s biggest and most influential pioneers for the indelible impact. “I want to raise a million dollars for each icon that started hip-hop…[DJ] Kool Herc on down” he said. “The fact we’re not paying taxes on who started hip hop shows we don’t f***ing really love Hip-Hop.”

He continued to expand on the need to pay things backward in an effort to pay things forward. “The fact we don’t pay taxes as artists to those icons that paved the way took the lower cut for the music that allowed us to feed out families. Melle Mel, Grandmaster Flash and Sugarhill Gang, minimum a million a piece.”

Swizz also gave some key updates on the forthcoming battles. He revealed he would love to do a battle with Big Daddy Kane and Rakim. Additionally an Alicia Keys and John Legend bout is also in the works but this one would be live from the piano. On Saturday, May 16 Nelly will go track for track with Ludacris.

You can watch the interview below.

 

