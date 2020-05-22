CLOSE
London Brown Talks Playing Bootsy Collins On ‘American Soul’, Dream Roles & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

London Brown is pimpin on 44s with J-Que!

The actor and comedian checks in from the Houston BMW Studios and discusses how he expects life to be different post coronavirus (3:10), his upcoming role on ‘American Soul’ and how much he loved ‘Soul Train’ (5:30), playing the legendary Bootsy Collins (6:30), his favorite Soul Train episodes (8:00), a dream movie he’d want to work on with a certain actor or actress (9:28) and more!

