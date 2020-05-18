CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

SMOOOTH Donates To Support City Of Houston’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign

Sabrina Greenlee

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

COVID-19 has presented the Houston area with numerous issues. From jobs to families having to home school their children, it has kept people on high alert. While our mental health may have changed in unforeseen ways, the rise of domestic violence has been a prominent issue since the pandemic began in early March.

The Houston Police Department has seen an increase of 8.72 percent in domestic violence calls for service from February to April.

Sabrina Greenlee, founder of SMOOOTH has announced that she’s donated to the CIty of Houston’s domestic violence awareness campaign, aiming to help families and victims of domestic violence during the pandemic.

“In an effort to support the City of Houston’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign, SMOOOTH, Inc., has dedicated $3,000 to support those affected by domestic violence during the COVID-19 crisis,” the non-profit said in a statement. “In addition to the stressful conditions exacerbated by COVID-19, many families have found themselves confined with their abusers with no hope for a reprieve. SMOOOTH has partnered with several local domestic violence programs and shelters, including AVDA and The Women’s Center, to support domestic abuse victims, survivors, and their families during this challenging time.”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Greenlee added, “I began this organization to support, equip, and educate women during their transition from the severe grasp of domestic violence. COVID-19 has caused a number of women considerable distress as they are forced to remain housed with their abusers in an effort to comply with mitigation recommendations.”

She continued, “I want to reiterate to every woman who is experiencing domestic violence, though we are apart, you are not alone. SMOOOTH is here and our efforts to support you will continue. That is why I am so proud to announce a donation to support Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign. Awareness is vital, and together we can bring the tyrannical plague of domestic violence to a screeching halt.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing an emergent situation, please dial 9-1-1. For anyone experiencing abuse, you can find support by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799- 7233, visiting thehotline.org, or texting LOVEIS to 22522. Remember there is life after, and you are strong enough to reach it. We are here to help, all you have to do is call.

RELATED: DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Sabrina Greenlee Discusses Her Story Of Survival &amp; Triumph [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: DeAndre Hopkins’ Mother Sabrina Greenlee To Have Her Story Turned Into A Movie

SMOOOTH Donates To Support City Of Houston’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

city of houstpn , Sabrina greenlee , smoooth

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
18 items
Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle,…
 13 hours ago
05.17.20
Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Stalled Due To Coronavirus
 14 hours ago
05.17.20
17 items
Stroke Game Improper?: Kevin Gates Sex Tape Leaks,…
 14 hours ago
05.17.20
Nelly's Birthday Weekend With Kelly Rowland At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub
Ali Of St. Lunatics Details Past Ludacris ‘Beef’…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Dreamville Festival Cancelled; Refunds Will Be Issued
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Quarantining Made Ne-Yo Want To Work On His…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
A New ‘Scarface’ Adaptation Is On The Way
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Boosie Sued By State Of Georgia For Not…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Teases New Album With Homage To…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion Posted A Thirst Trap To…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
LisaRaye Claps Back At Turks And Caicos Islanders…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
15 items
Will Smith Hops On Joyner Lucas’ “Will” Track…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 3 days ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close