Raven-Symone' Says She Hasn't Touched Her Money From "The Cosby Show"

Source: orenzo Bevilaqua / Getty

Despite all of her controversial opinions, we don’t give Raven Symone’ the credit she deserves for being one of the few child stars who not only managed to consistently work not only as a child but into her adulthood as well. Given what has happened to some of her peers, we can she’s doing more than alright for herself.

But during a recent conversation with social media influencer, Jerome Trammel, Symone let us know that she’s doing better than we might have imagined. Not only has sis been collecting Disney checks from The Cheetah Girls franchise and “That’s So Raven,” she told Trammel that she still has her money from “The Cosby Show.”

In their chat on Instagram Live, Trammel said, “You hinted that you still have your Cosby money, you hinted at that, right?

Raven: Yes.

Trammel: Is it true you haven’t touched your Cosby money or you mean residuals as of lately.

Raven: I haven’t touched my Cosby money.

Trammel: Ooo b*tch you rich!

Raven offers a slightly uncomfortable smile.

Trammel: That’s a humble flex. And another flex was you was on the Forbes list before your first kiss. Those are flexes. But you deserve them. You worked hard for them.

Raven: Thank you.

You can watch the exchange in the video below.

Raven began working on “The Cosby Show” in 1989 when she was 3-years-old portraying the adorable and unforgettable Olivia. She was on the show for three years. Afterward, she went straight to “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” from 1993-1997.

While we can certainly commend Raven for not dabbling in that money as an adult, we also need to acknowledge her parents, who served as her managers for a time, for not only teaching her the value of saving her money but not mismanaging it themselves before she was old enough to advocate for herself.

With everything she’s done, working since she was 16-months-old, if the treatment of her Cosby income is any indication of how she treats the rest of her money, she’s set.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com 

Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From “The Cosby Show”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

