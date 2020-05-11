CLOSE
Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Confirms Heart Failure As The Cause Of His Death

Gone too soon.

Premiere Of Netflix's "The Black Godfather"

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The music industry continues to grieve the loss of Andre Harrell. More details are starting to come forward about how we lost one of the culture’s greatest minds.

As spotted on Bossip it has been revealed how we lost the Uptown Records founder. According to Hip Hollywood and their sources his death happened suddenly. The visionary was reportedly conducting a phone call and suddenly “the call just dropped.” “The person didn’t think anything of it,” added the source. The record producer was then unreachable by phone prompting his inner circle to concern. “His cousin went by this morning and used a spare key and found him dead.”

His former wife Wendy Credle gave an exclusive interview to the website and claims the Bronx native had a history of medical issues. “The cause was heart failure and that Harrell had had heart problems for some time” the article stated. She posted a series of personal photos to her Instagram with no caption.

In December 2019 BET Networks confirmed they had ordered a miniseries on the Uptown Records label which birthed the careers of Heavy D, Mary J. Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jodeci. Harrell detailed his enthusiasm regarding the project in a formal statement. “I am thrilled to partner with BET Networks and Jesse Collins Entertainment to share my story, the rise of Uptown Records and successful black entrepreneurship, and the management and cultivation of some of the most iconic artists to come out of the late 80s and 90s hip hop, R&B, and soul music era”.

Andre leaves a son named Gianni. At this time funeral arrangements have not been shared with the public.

 

Andre Harrell

