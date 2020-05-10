CLOSE
Babyface Postpones ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Mother’s Day Special

Jagged Little Pill Opening Night - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Following the sudden loss of music executive Andre Harrell, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds announced on social media Saturday night (May 9) that the planned tribute to the 1995 film Waiting To Exhale would be postponed.

“It is with great sadness that I would like to make an announcement today,” Babyface says in the two-minute clip. “Due to the passing of a very dear friend of mine, we will have to postpone the Waiting To Exhale Mother’s Day special tomorrow. Whereas at first I thought I could handle it, I now realize there’s no way I can get through this at 100 percent.”

He added, “Honestly, that wouldn’t be fair to all of you. It will be rescheduled at a later date. But for now, I would like to wish all the mothers a Happy Mother’s Day. Please continue to stay safe. To my dear friend Andre Harrell and his family, it is so hard to put into words how I feel. So I wrote this song for you, Dre.”

Babyface then proceeded to play a tribute song to the late Harrell, who passed away Thursday night at his West Hollywood, California home.

The Waiting To Exhale Mother’s Day special was themed to honor the soundtrack to the landmark 1995 film featuring Whitney HoustonLela RochonAngela Bassett and Loretta Devine. A makeup date has yet to be announced.

 

Babyface Postpones ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Mother’s Day Special  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

