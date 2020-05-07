CLOSE
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police Officer While On Facebook Live

A day after the mass learned about the case of Ahmaud Arbery, another black man’s life has been taken by law enforcement.

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase and footrace with a police officer. You can watch the video here.

According to the Washington Post, “The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were pursuing the man on Wednesday because he was driving recklessly. After the young man exited his car, a police officer chased him on foot for a short distance, resulting in an exchange of gunfire around 6:15 p.m., authorities said. At least 13 or 14 gunshots are heard on the video.”

The original live video circulated on social media has been taken down from Reed’s Facebook page.   Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said in a press conference it will be used as evidence in the investigation.

 

This story is still developing.

